BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Reaches New 52-Week High at $200.00

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.61) and last traded at GBX 200 ($2.61), with a volume of 7458 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195 ($2.55).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.96. The company has a market capitalization of £40.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 192.68.

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares Company Profile (LON:BP.B)

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

