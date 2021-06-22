Bp Plc Has $574,000 Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Bp Plc lessened its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 23.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 28.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 563,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,511,000 after buying an additional 123,811 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 46,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FBHS shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.06.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $97.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.41. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.37 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

