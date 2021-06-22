Bp Plc Has $591,000 Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Bp Plc decreased its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 22,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 17.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 24.6% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 30,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Quantitative Value Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 16.9% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.69.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $459.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $465.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total value of $2,615,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,409.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total value of $332,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422 over the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

