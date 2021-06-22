Bp Plc Has $664,000 Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Bp Plc reduced its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,795 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $1,480,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,841,000 after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,556,000 after acquiring an additional 61,874 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 408,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,348,000 after purchasing an additional 169,463 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.76.

Shares of PAYC opened at $356.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.25, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.40. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.87 and a 12 month high of $471.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $348.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.