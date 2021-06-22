Bp Plc Sells 10,208 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Bp Plc cut its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,208 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in FOX were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of FOX by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,281,000 after buying an additional 12,001,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,304,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,510 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of FOX by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,032,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,163,000 after purchasing an additional 477,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,387,000 after purchasing an additional 178,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $132,311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.57. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $23.93 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOXA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.38.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

