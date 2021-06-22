Bp Plc Sells 3,220 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Bp Plc lowered its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,513 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.46.

PHM opened at $54.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.48.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

