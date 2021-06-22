Bpifrance SA Purchases New Shares in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Bpifrance SA purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 192,703,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,256,000. Stellantis accounts for approximately 86.0% of Bpifrance SA’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bpifrance SA owned approximately 0.10% of Stellantis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on STLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Stellantis from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Stellantis to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Stellantis stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.19. 67,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,111,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.21 and a beta of 1.70. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.73.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

