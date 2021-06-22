BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of BrandShield Systems stock opened at GBX 18.25 ($0.24) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04. BrandShield Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 17.55 ($0.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 34 ($0.44). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 20.81.

BrandShield Systems Company Profile

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover Websites, online marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

