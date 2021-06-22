Brandywine Managers LLC Acquires Shares of 4,491 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Brandywine Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RBLX. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their price target on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In other Roblox news, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $4,858,620.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,200.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 42,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,266,226.58. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,394 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,413.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 588,295 shares of company stock valued at $56,298,147 in the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.79. 78,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,615,684. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.79. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

