Brandywine Managers LLC Has $497,000 Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Brandywine Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,010 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Brandywine Managers LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at $8,850,000. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 189.9% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 65,230 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 42,730 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 22.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 302,473 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $37,476,000 after buying an additional 55,743 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Xilinx by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,063,725 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $131,796,000 after buying an additional 681,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Xilinx by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,093,196 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $135,447,000 after acquiring an additional 133,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.13. 3,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,082. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.41 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.58. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

