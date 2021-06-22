Bread Market Capitalization Achieves $8.72 Million (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One Bread coin can now be purchased for about $0.0983 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular exchanges. Bread has a market cap of $8.72 million and $242,766.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bread has traded 33.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00053701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00019750 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.51 or 0.00624622 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00077206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,252.61 or 0.07196673 BTC.

Bread Coin Profile

Bread is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

