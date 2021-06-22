Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Brenntag has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €73.96 ($87.01).

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €78.90 ($92.82) on Monday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €76.00.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

