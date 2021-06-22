Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Brenntag has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €73.96 ($87.01).

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €78.90 ($92.82) on Monday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €76.00.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

