Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 196.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,020 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,729 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,385,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Brightcove by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 203,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Brightcove by 76.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC raised its stake in Brightcove by 67.7% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 184,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 74,601 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Brightcove alerts:

NASDAQ BCOV opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. Brightcove Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $25.26. The company has a market cap of $548.75 million, a PE ratio of 80.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.50.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Brightcove’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

BCOV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

In other Brightcove news, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $558,648.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,018.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.