Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,253,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,246,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,177,000 after buying an additional 163,340 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 817,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after buying an additional 10,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.76. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.38.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

