Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New $283,000 Investment in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 19,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $812,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 139,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 11,204 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $768,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,679,000 after buying an additional 121,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

CNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America cut CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.60. CNX Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

