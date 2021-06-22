Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New $295,000 Investment in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 264.0% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 12.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 14.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total transaction of $160,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,129 shares of company stock valued at $19,255,582. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.35.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $423.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $379.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.95 and a beta of 0.76. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.70.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

