Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,398 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISBC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 86.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,585,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $537,438,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $29,270,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 23.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,712,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,840,000 after acquiring an additional 523,396 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,122,140 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,410,000 after acquiring an additional 158,931 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the first quarter worth $30,906,000. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ISBC. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.43%. The business had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

