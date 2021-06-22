Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,676 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Perficient by 723.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,245,809 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $73,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,556 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at $32,109,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perficient during the first quarter valued at $13,038,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Perficient by 2,480.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,840 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 194,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $300,562,000 after acquiring an additional 180,418 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $80.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 75.58, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $81.52.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.55 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Perficient news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRFT shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

