Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 5,271 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,915,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,827,000 after acquiring an additional 89,074 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,391,000 after buying an additional 8,591,698 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,595,000 after buying an additional 1,407,210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,164,000 after buying an additional 1,065,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,838,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,888,000 after buying an additional 416,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

MKC stock opened at $87.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.46. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

