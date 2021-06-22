Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 33.8% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 373,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,250,000 after buying an additional 94,346 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 6.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 239,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,188,000 after buying an additional 14,055 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 221,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,627,000 after acquiring an additional 46,421 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 187,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 33,451 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 12.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.40.

Shares of PAC opened at $109.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.85. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $62.06 and a twelve month high of $118.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $1.9241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

