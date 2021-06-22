Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) & Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Critical Contrast

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) and Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Brinker International alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brinker International and Noodles & Company, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brinker International 0 6 14 0 2.70 Noodles & Company 0 1 2 0 2.67

Brinker International currently has a consensus target price of $69.05, indicating a potential upside of 20.18%. Noodles & Company has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.04%. Given Brinker International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brinker International is more favorable than Noodles & Company.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brinker International and Noodles & Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brinker International $3.08 billion 0.85 $24.40 million $1.71 33.60 Noodles & Company $393.65 million 1.37 -$23.26 million ($0.29) -40.90

Brinker International has higher revenue and earnings than Noodles & Company. Noodles & Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brinker International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Brinker International and Noodles & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brinker International 0.26% -6.66% 1.27% Noodles & Company -4.82% -32.43% -2.69%

Volatility & Risk

Brinker International has a beta of 2.8, suggesting that its share price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noodles & Company has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.1% of Brinker International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Noodles & Company shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Brinker International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Noodles & Company shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brinker International beats Noodles & Company on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.