Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to post earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year earnings of $7.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.38 to $7.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $66.83 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $55.92 and a 12-month high of $67.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $149.22 billion, a PE ratio of -24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,986.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,136,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,602,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,178,362,000 after acquiring an additional 575,652 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,252,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,908,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,978 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,563,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $854,199,000 after acquiring an additional 332,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.