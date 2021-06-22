Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Decreased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 94,905 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $13,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,458,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,107,000 after buying an additional 15,941 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 26,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 468,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,564,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after buying an additional 15,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

NYSE:BMY opened at $66.83 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $55.92 and a 12 month high of $67.96. The company has a market capitalization of $149.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.47.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.43%.

In other news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $524,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

