Brokerages Anticipate Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) to announce earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ earnings. Cal-Maine Foods reported earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 79%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cal-Maine Foods.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.70 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CALM. Bank of America cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 94,569 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 16.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CALM traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,159. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of -0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.22. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $46.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 31.82%.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

