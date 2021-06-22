Brokerages Anticipate Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year earnings of $6.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

In related news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

CFR stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,251. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $61.50 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.21%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

