Brokerages Anticipate Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) will report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian Electric Industries’ earnings. Hawaiian Electric Industries reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.09 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hawaiian Electric Industries.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $642.95 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

HE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of HE traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.55. 7,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,995. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.45. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $45.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is presently 75.14%.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $152,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,659,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,166,000 after acquiring an additional 424,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,083,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,134,000 after acquiring an additional 49,651 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $102,095,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,680,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,472,000 after acquiring an additional 95,429 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,762,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.