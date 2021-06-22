Brokerages Anticipate Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $147.69 Million

Brokerages expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to announce $147.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $151.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $143.98 million. Iridium Communications reported sales of $140.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year sales of $603.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $600.70 million to $608.39 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $637.83 million, with estimates ranging from $631.36 million to $644.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IRDM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

In related news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $96,876.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,480.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,116,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,069,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 327.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 138,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after buying an additional 106,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $40.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,320. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $54.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.17.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

