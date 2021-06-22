Brokerages Anticipate Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will report $155.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $157.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $154.48 million. Ormat Technologies posted sales of $174.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year sales of $659.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $649.80 million to $673.97 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $802.46 million, with estimates ranging from $782.90 million to $838.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ormat Technologies.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $166.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.73 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

Shares of NYSE ORA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.50. 250,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,741. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $53.44 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 428.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 1,004.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ormat Technologies (ORA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.