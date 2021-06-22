Brokerages Anticipate Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.03). Sol-Gel Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 56.28% and a negative net margin of 273.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sol-Gel Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

SLGL traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.77. 68,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,625. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.38 million, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.37. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $16.69.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

