Brokerages Anticipate Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) will report $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is ($0.05). Visteon reported earnings per share of ($1.44) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $6.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.65 million. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.19%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VC. Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Visteon in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Visteon in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Visteon by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,094,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,476,000 after purchasing an additional 332,422 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,314,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visteon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,075,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 169,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,726,000 after acquiring an additional 109,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,595,000 after acquiring an additional 108,914 shares in the last quarter.

VC opened at $118.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -562.62 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.67. Visteon has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $147.55.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

