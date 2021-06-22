Brokerages Anticipate Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.58 Million

Brokerages expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will report $2.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $13.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $21.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.60 million to $35.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $24.70 million, with estimates ranging from $6.70 million to $56.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 126.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XENE shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In related news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $114,120.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,142.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $206,675.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,372.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.51. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $21.94. The company has a market cap of $758.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.