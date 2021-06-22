Brokerages Expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will announce $107.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $133.74 million. DiamondRock Hospitality posted sales of $20.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 429.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year sales of $474.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $402.76 million to $548.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $727.34 million, with estimates ranging from $660.36 million to $851.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.26 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 262.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on DRH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $11.48.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

