Brokerages Expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $871.17 Million

Brokerages expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to post $871.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $908.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $836.40 million. Generac posted sales of $546.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year sales of $3.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $4.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.16 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.64.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $7.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $396.77. The stock had a trading volume of 833,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,564. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $328.29. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 55.57, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.90. Generac has a 1-year low of $111.63 and a 1-year high of $399.58.

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,841,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,359,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,890 shares of company stock worth $8,306,590 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Generac by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 90,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in Generac by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Generac by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth $374,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

