Brokerages Expect General Motors (NYSE:GM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for General Motors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $1.10. General Motors posted earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 226%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that General Motors will report full-year earnings of $5.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $7.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $7.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on General Motors from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,975 shares of company stock worth $17,317,617. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 6.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 1.7% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in General Motors by 40.0% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

GM opened at $59.30 on Friday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.49.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

