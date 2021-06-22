Brokerages Expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to Post -$0.61 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the highest is ($0.47). Inspire Medical Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.88) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Inspire Medical Systems.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share.

INSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.09.

INSP stock traded up $6.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.59. The stock had a trading volume of 208,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.43 and a quick ratio of 12.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.14 and a beta of 1.66. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $82.77 and a 1-year high of $252.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.