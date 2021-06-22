Brokerages Expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Will Announce Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to announce $2.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.00 and the lowest is $1.98. Pioneer Natural Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 881.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year earnings of $11.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.13 to $13.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $15.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.12 to $20.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pioneer Natural Resources.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PXD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $173.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.7% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,506 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,351 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,080,000 after purchasing an additional 138,139 shares during the period. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC now owns 214,991 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $24,485,000 after purchasing an additional 124,846 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,344 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $159.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of -56.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.83. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $175.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.