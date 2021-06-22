Brokerages Expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.21). Sientra posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sientra.

Get Sientra alerts:

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.23 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 149.62%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SIEN. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sientra by 0.7% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 289,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sientra by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sientra by 11.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Sientra by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the first quarter worth $33,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIEN traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $7.35. The company had a trading volume of 770 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,509. The stock has a market cap of $422.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.04. Sientra has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $8.93.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sientra (SIEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.