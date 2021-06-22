Brokerages Expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) will announce $2.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.90 billion and the highest is $2.97 billion. The Mosaic reported sales of $2.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full year sales of $11.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.97 billion to $11.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.05 billion to $12.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Mosaic.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. HSBC downgraded The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Shares of The Mosaic stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,787,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,890,579. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.71. The Mosaic has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $38.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

