Brokerages Set American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) PT at $27.50

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMWL shares. Guggenheim raised American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 34,612 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $623,016.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 695,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,522,834. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $341,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,439,544 shares in the company, valued at $19,001,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 644,886 shares of company stock valued at $10,953,356 in the last 90 days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of American Well by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,789,000. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Well stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13. American Well has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Well will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

