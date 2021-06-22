Brokerages Set Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Target Price at GBX 355.33

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 355.33 ($4.64).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.36) price objective on shares of Ascential in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Ascential in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of ASCL traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 406 ($5.30). The stock had a trading volume of 1,235,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. Ascential has a 52-week low of GBX 258.20 ($3.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 408.80 ($5.34). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 361.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

