Brokerages Set Endeavour Mining Co. (TSE:EDV) PT at C$46.75

Shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (TSE:EDV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EDV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$42.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 42,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total transaction of C$1,222,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 921,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,825,631.30.

TSE EDV opened at C$28.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.18. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of C$23.12 and a twelve month high of C$39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$805.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$619.56 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Mining will post 2.7599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

