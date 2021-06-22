Brokerages Set Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) PT at $20.63

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.63.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LAND shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,187,000 after buying an additional 222,644 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 172,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 131,105 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after buying an additional 115,704 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,595,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 292.7% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 101,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 75,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

LAND traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a current ratio of 8.50. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $26.04. The stock has a market cap of $728.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.56, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.96.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Analysts expect that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.38%.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

