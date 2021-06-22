Brokerages Set Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) PT at $135.38

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.38.

J has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NYSE J opened at $132.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1-year low of $77.51 and a 1-year high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 92,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 86,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 51,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

