Brokerages Set Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Target Price at GBX 49.90

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 49.90 ($0.65).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.63) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.63) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 39 ($0.51) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 54 ($0.71) to GBX 59 ($0.77) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 46.92 ($0.61) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 145.61. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 50.56 ($0.66). The firm has a market capitalization of £33.29 billion and a PE ratio of 17.35.

In other news, insider Robin Budenberg bought 499,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £224,815.50 ($293,722.89). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio bought 329,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £138,590.34 ($181,069.17). Insiders acquired 829,912 shares of company stock worth $36,355,419 in the last ninety days.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

