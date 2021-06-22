Brokerages Set NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Target Price at $161.20

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in NIKE by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 304,297 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,438,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $624,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,615 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NKE opened at $130.50 on Friday. NIKE has a 12 month low of $93.57 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

