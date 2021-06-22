Brokerages Set PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Price Target at $140.42

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.42.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

NYSE:PKI traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $93.23 and a fifty-two week high of $162.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 289.1% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

