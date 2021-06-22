Brokerages Set U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT at $61.04

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.04.

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $1,131,897.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,287.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $55.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

