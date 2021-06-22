Brokerages Set Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) PT at $50.13

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.13.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. Xencor has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $58.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -33.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. The company had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xencor will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Xencor by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 45,331 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Xencor by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Xencor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,229,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,684,000 after buying an additional 247,457 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Xencor by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.