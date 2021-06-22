Brokers Set Expectations for Lennar Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lennar in a report released on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will earn $3.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.96.

Get Lennar alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

LEN stock opened at $97.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.39. Lennar has a 52 week low of $57.13 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 11.96.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 51.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 5,219.7% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,036 shares of company stock worth $3,038,131 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.