Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$51.58.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$50.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of BEP.UN stock traded down C$0.38 on Thursday, reaching C$46.80. The company had a trading volume of 102,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,368. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.86 billion and a PE ratio of -44.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.68. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of C$36.23 and a 12 month high of C$63.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.81%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

